Joe Biden Is Finally Getting The Ice Cream Flavor He Deserves

And now, for the sweetest news of the day: Joe Biden is officially getting his own flavor of ice cream (apologies if you thought we were going to say he's considering a 2020 run; he's not).
The former Vice President and man who spelled out the definition of rape for college guys will give the commencement speech at Cornell University's graduation on May 27, and to thank him, the prestigious school will brand a new frozen treat after him.
While we can't confirm, we can imagine this gesture is one of the best gifts Biden could ever imagine receiving. This photo compilation was just one of hundreds a quick search on Twitter rendered:
Answer: 23. Question: How many pictures of Joe Biden eating ice cream can I find in 10 minutes. https://t.co/2Cy0Meur3H pic.twitter.com/f3FX3j6cqe— Gracie's Ice Cream (@IceCreamGracies) March 31, 2017
Yes, that is a compilation of 23 different photos of Big Money Biden chowing down.
But, which flavor could possibly capture all of Diamond Joe's qualities?
Well, according to The Cornell Daily Sun, Biden actually prefers a simple scoop — or three — of "old-fashioned chocolate chip."
The school paper noted that Cornell Dairy and the Cornell Convocation Committee have already joined forces to make their spin on a classic a reality, and that the possible list of names includes: Biden's Chocolate Bites; Bits n' Biden, Big Red; White & Biden; Not Your Average Joe's Chocolate Chip; and Uncle Joe's Chocolate Chip.
I would have gone with Joe's Bucket Of Malarkey, but, hey, those options are fine, too.
The aviator-wearing former politician, who's been quoted saying, "My name is Joe Biden, and I love ice cream," has never been shy about chowing down on a cone in public.
This photo, taken in 1993, is proof:
#TBT Sen. Joe Biden and ice cream, June 1993 pic.twitter.com/YgoSFLKlli— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 27, 2017
Flash-forward two decades later, and Biden's affection for sugary confections has sparked a slew of memes.
Biden: we should have a race after the #JointAddress is done— Eryn McCabe (@Eryn_NotErin) March 1, 2017
Obama: no, Joe
Biden: first one out gets ice cream pic.twitter.com/u0EoUFWdXH
Classic, Joe.
i love you more than joe biden loves ice cream pic.twitter.com/2mJAZ5WhKN— rebel just for kicks (@katieundercover) January 25, 2017
This is more of a sext than a tweet, TBH.
Find someone who loves you like Joe Biden loves ice cream pic.twitter.com/FI3bsE2uxl— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) March 13, 2017
"Find someone who loves you like Joe Biden loves ice cream," Twitter user @clueheywood writes.
If only we could all be so lucky.
