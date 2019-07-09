John Boyega Is The New Face Of Jo Malone London — & It's A Perfect Fit

Starting today, actor John Boyega will step into his new role as the global ambassador for Jo Malone London. The star, best known for his roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Detroit, was chosen because he embodies "luxury and the classic British gentleman," according to the brand.
When discussing his choice to bring on Boyega as a global ambassador, Jean-Guillaume Trottier, the Global President of Jo Malone London, said Boyega is "intelligent, inclusive, and witty" and he shares the brand's "core values of generosity and creativity and is unafraid to speak his mind."
Boyega, a proud Londoner who was born and raised in Peckham, hopes to bring a sense of heritage as well as a layer of modernity to the brand. "I love the creativity and storytelling element of Jo Malone London," he says. "It’s something I resonate with — it’s how I work best. With discussion, collaboration and down-to-earth honesty." He added that his own personal favorite Jo Malone London scent is Bronze Wood & Leather, a spicy scent that was just released this past January.
The actor went on to describe his life as a Hollywood star and London boy as a "subtle contradiction." He says that, in spite of his A-list job, he still sees London as his forever home. "I still come home to this town, drive around with the radio on, catch a vibe, go to the supermarket," he says. "In some ways, everything’s changed — but, then again, nothing has."
