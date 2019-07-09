John Boyega Is The New Face Of Jo Malone London

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens star John Boyega is the new global ambassador for the famed brand, chosen because he embodies "luxury and the classic British gentleman".
Boyega is London born and bred (Peckham to be exact) and proud of his roots, as he showed when he brought his mum, dad (and the rest of his family) along to The Force Awakens premieres in Europe and in his hometown.
Speaking about the choice of Boyega as global ambassador, Jean-Guillaume Trottier, Global President of Jo Malone London said Boyega was "intelligent, inclusive and witty" and shared the brand's "core values of generosity and creativity and is unafraid to speak his mind."
Boyega hopes he will bring a Londoner’s sense of heritage as well as a sense of modernity to the brand. "I love the creativity and storytelling element of Jo Malone London. It’s something I resonate with, it’s how I work best. With discussion, collaboration and down to earth honesty," he said. Boyega also revealed his favourite Jo Malone London scent – the unisex Bronze Wood & Leather fragrance (£120) which was released in January this year.
The actor went on to describe his life as a Hollywood star/London boy as a "subtle contradiction". He says that in spite of his A-list job, "I still come home to this town, drive around with the radio on, catch a vibe, go to the supermarket. In some ways, everything’s changed, but then again nothing has."
As well as the Star Wars franchise, Boyega has appeared in Detroit and Attack the Block. He reprised his role as stormtrooper turned rebel fighter Finn in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. The movie grossed over £1 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest grossing films of all time.
