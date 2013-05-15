Self-tanners in general have always been plagued by that telltale odor, which is the byproduct of DHA (the ingredient that creates that bronze tint) reacting with your skin. Apparently hearing our (very loud) pleas to solve the stench, Jergens put their scientists on the case. Seven years later, they've done just that, revealing a new odor-reducing technology that the brand says "blocks the receptors in the nose that pick up the malodor, effectively helping to prevent you from experiencing the smell that comes along with applying color-enhancing formulas."