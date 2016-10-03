YouTuber Jenn Im is no stranger to stress. She is always running around, making public appearances, and having to look her best. She knows all too well how skincare can quickly be pushed aside when dealing with a hectic schedule — that's why she has go-to masks ready for any skin dilemma that gets in her way.
If you're feeling the post-weekend ugh as much as we are, take a page from Jenn's book and treat yourself to a deep-cleaning face mask to help set the tone for the week. In this episode, Jenn Im teaches us about the art of de-puffing and relaxing. We take a look at the three face masks she does to melt the stress away before a big week, and what splurge masks she dons while traveling. Travel blemishes, be gone!
