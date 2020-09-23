6:45 p.m — Dinner is beautiful. Our first date was at an Italian restaurant so it is fitting to do that again a year later. It was reservation-only and not crowded but I looked at the door any chance I could to see if people were coming inside. I really enjoyed my love and the food. Honestly, quarantine was supposed to make us less obsessed with each other but I never get tired of being with this one. We moved in together as the quarantine was starting and so many of our friends were worried about how we would be living together. We both talk about how we are so so blessed. T. pays for dinner.