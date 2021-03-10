9 a.m. — Morning! I'm woken up by my roommate having sex. Such is the roommate life. Think I drifted off to sleep around midnight last night. I wake up and run through skincare before drinking another one of the vitamin energy drinks. Delicious! One line of gratitude and then I take some time to journal. It's a gorgeous sunny day in NYC. One of those days where I wish cafes were open so that I could sit in a cute coffee shop drenched in natural sunlight. Alas, they are not. Since it's a day off, I don't wear my Apple Watch. I like the watch for how practical it is for work (never miss an email, always can respond quickly), but honestly, it's felt like a handcuff for a while. FaceTime my grandpa and whole family and slice up an apple to eat as a snack. It's really lovely just catching up with them.