Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely. I come from an East/Southeast Asian household where my parents (and extended family) were fairly strict with education and accomplishments. As the oldest child, I was expected to set the standard for my sister and younger cousins. My parents never got the chance to attend college or graduate school since they set aside education to work and provide for their families after coming to the US as war refugees. I'd say my mom and dad lived vicariously through me, education-wise, and essentially did everything they could to ensure I got into the best schools in my home state. Though my parents did not attend college, they still have great jobs, which is how my sister and I were able to get our bachelor's degrees paid off. To my knowledge, my dad did not take out any loans to finance our education and sold some stocks to pay. My master's degree was all my responsibility and came out to $40,000 which I paid for with loans. Because I was able to work while getting my degree, it was manageable for me to pay off. I also was fortunate enough to live at home for the first year of my master's degree which helped out tremendously.