When Terri O'Connell says that "there are no faint hearts" in sprint car racing, we definitely believe her. Born intersex, O'Connell cultivated a renown career in the rough-and-tumble world of Southern racing as a man, fearing that her stronger female identity wouldn't be accepted by the industry. But, after undergoing a successful corrective surgery that allows her to live life on her own terms, O'Connell's ready to make a comeback. And when fellow racing enthusiast Scott Galpin approached her about joining his team, O'Connell found herself back in the driver's seat, once again zooming across the track at a harrowing 135 mph. Now, the unlikely duo is chasing victory together, despite the long odds standing in their way. But Scott, who has autism, remains undaunted, pushing O'Connell to keep fighting for first place.
Directed by Laura Dawn and produced by ART NOT WAR, Dangerous Curves offers an inspiring look at the courage it takes to stay true to yourself — and to your dreams. To continue the spirit of Pride Month, we're proud to feature this bold portrait of a fearless trailblazer. Catch the full film above.
Advertisement