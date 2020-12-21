6 a.m. — Alarm goes off. I slept really poorly last night and want to just lay in bed all day. I hit snooze. At 6:45, I finally get myself out of bed and let my dog flop around the yard while I stretch and try waking up. After he eats his breakfast, we leash up. It's time for daycare and as soon as we head for the car he gets excited. Since the pandemic hit, I've been trying to keep as much of a normal schedule for him as I can, so he goes even on days that I'm not working. The nature of my job makes telecommuting impossible, so to mitigate some of the risk, my job switched to A/B weeks at 50% office capacity. They've continued to pay us our full salaries through all of this. I realize I am incredibly blessed and I've been trying to safely patronize as many businesses that I can (mostly dog-daycare and take-out).