As soon as Didi, the spa manager, explained to me how to work the timer and handed me a few towels, I quickly stripped down to my bathing suit, put on Ego Death , flipped on the blue light (which promotes relaxation), and settled in.Five minutes in, and I was drenched in sweat — even my HIIT workouts don’t make me sweat that fast. After 20 minutes, I had soaked my bathing suit. Per Didi’s instructions, I made sure to stay hydrated through the session and took constant swigs of my alkaline water.Once I adjusted, the time started to go by a lot quicker. By the end of the session, beads of sweat were rapidly falling from every inch of my body — but oddly enough, I didn't have that nauseous about-to-faint feeling I typically get from waiting on the sizzling subway platform for longer than two minutes. Maybe it was the whole "heating your body from the inside" thing that made it more bearable. Or maybe it was not being surrounded by hordes of agitated, surly New Yorkers all late for work.After toweling off — there currently aren’t any showers at Higher Dose, so you probably don’t want to do this right before a Tinder date — I made sure to swipe my face with a makeup wipe before heading out. Since all that sweating expands your pores and forces everything hiding in there to the surface, you want to make sure to cleanse your face as quickly as possible.When I got home, the first thing I noticed was how bright my face looked — it had a subtle flush that made it appear like it was lit from the inside. The next morning when I woke up, my skin looked not only glowier but smoother — so much so that I decided to face the day Skin Tint free.At $65 a session — which is actually cheaper than your average facial in NYC — I will definitely be visiting Higher Dose again. Not only did it make my face shine bright, but the soreness I had from a workout earlier in the week actually eased up, too. Anything that makes my skin look better in just one session and allows me to rock out in peace to my own music for an hour is a no-brainer in my book.