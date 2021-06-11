11 a.m. — Both roommates are up. They want to move back to Brooklyn. I'm not super enthused but I don't really have the right to object since I don't think I can make it a seventh year here. I have to fill out an application even though I won't be on the lease (so I'll have more freedom to leave when the time is right). I look it over and then jump in the shower. After, skincare is the usual moisturizer + serum, and Supergoop since I'll be going outside. I'm still feeling very down so to cheer myself up a bit, I put on a really lovely dress I thrifted from thredUP. It's black with birds and flowers all over it. Very me. #naturegoth