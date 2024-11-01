Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was definitely an expectation that I would pursue higher education. In terms of paying for school, my parents set up custodial brokerage accounts for myself and my siblings and told us they were to be used for tuition and room and board, then anything leftover (due to scholarships, grants, etc.) was ours to use for our futures (such as grad school, house, wedding, retirement and so on). My account was at around $300,000 when I went to college. I went to a public in-state university for both undergrad and law school and I pursued a number of scholarship opportunities, so I had about $175,000 leftover after seven years in school. I worked during summers for money to spend on anything non-academic (books, clothes, going out, vacations, building savings, etc.). My husband took out loans for undergrad and grad school while also working to fund his education and other expenses. He has worked for over 10 years in public service and his student loans (around $300,000 balance) were forgiven last month through the public service loan forgiveness program.