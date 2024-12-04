Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: an implementation manager who makes $87,500 per year and who spends some of her money this week on an Anthropologie love seat.
If you'd like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form.
Occupation: Implementation manager
Industry: Software
Age: 33
Location: Tampa, Florida
Salary: $87,500
Joint income: $154,000. My husband and I have a joint account as well as separate accounts. We both contribute to the joint account (which pays for utilities, homeowner insurance, property tax, and other house-related repair/new appliances). We also have our own checking and savings accounts for our individual spending.
Assets: ~$400,000: our house, we share my car, individual savings, Roth and 401(k). Since we share a car (my husband works from home and bikes to close locations if he needs something quick), we share the car insurance expense, all the house-related expenses, and have our independence for our own things. When we go out or do grocery, we pick up the bill for each other.
Debt: $0
Paycheck amount (2x/month): Me: $2,175; husband: $1,800.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $400 (this includes utilities and monthly maintenance like lawn service).
Loan payments: $0
Personal trainer: $600
AMC pass: $24
Massage: $400 (this is every other week, absolute important splurge for myself).
Disney+ and Hulu bundle: $11.33
Ollie dog food: $155
Dog grooming service: $100
Cleaning service: $150 (every two weeks).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
There was not an expectation but a lot of my friends did because the job market wasn’t great when I graduated, and at the time, getting a master’s degree sounded like it would be a better use of time and create more opportunity to find a better job. So I applied for a master’s program four months after I graduated undergrad. My parents have always been strong believers in education. They paid for my tuition for both my undergraduate degree and my master’s degree.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Growing up we were pretty frugal. I had a very small monthly allowance but my parents always made sure we had good food on the table. They never taught me to budget but because I had a small allowance, I budgeted anything I wanted in advance so I had the money for it.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was working at the college cafeteria — it worked out because I lived in the dorm and did not own a car. It was the most convenient job to earn some extra cash.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I didn’t, in the sense that I never had to contribute to help out the family. Definitely not as much as now, especially after becoming a homeowner.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, every couple of months something big comes up — A/C breaks out of nowhere, fridge needs replacing, dog suddenly needs surgery and ongoing rehab sessions. I do feel like even though I put money away every paycheck, it gets taken out for these “emergencies” that happen very frequently.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
When I graduated college. I was very lucky that my parents saved for my college education and gave me a monthly stipend for living expenses. I had part-time jobs for extra stuff, like if I needed a new phone or if I wanted to go on a trip with friends. I haven’t built a strong enough safety net yet.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My parents gifted us a little house so I don’t have a mortgage. It needs constant upgrade and repair but it’s our home. Honestly cannot imagine how anyone can live with a mortgage these days, since on top of that the expenses for insurance and property tax are incredibly high.
Day One: Monday
6:30 a.m. — I get up in the dark, get ready and sneak out to the gym to meet my personal trainer for my Monday morning session. My dog and my husband will be sleeping for another hour or so.
8 a.m. — My husband already got a bunch of stuff from the grocery store yesterday, but I stop by Trader Joe’s to get some seasonal items. $65.59
12 p.m — Taking a break from work, I’m tempted to make a Korean tofu soup at home. Even though it’s still 80 degrees outside, the A/C keeps the temperature down, so it’s “soup season” here. After, we squeeze in a couple minutes for a play session for my dog, who is absolutely privileged (and bored) while we work all day.
5:30 p.m. — Today is my biweekly massage splurge. I get a 90-minute massage every other week — it’s not the relaxing spa kind, it’s the sports massage hardcore kind where my muscles get a deep “cleanse.” It helps them to get on the right track. It’s absolutely worth it because it also helps me to get to know my body better and adjust any bad habits (like crossing my legs) so my body is aligned and healthy.
Daily Total: $65.59
Day Two: Tuesday
7 a.m. — Every morning, unless I need to go to the gym early, I walk my dog for 30 minutes before work. Tuesday is my office day so I usually pack some yogurt and cottage cheese and eat in the office, with an espresso from the office machine. Today I add chia seeds and peanut butter powder to my mix.
12 p.m. — I usually bring lunch — something frozen so I can eat it quickly in the office. Lately I’ve realized that my protein intake is really not enough, so I throw in some beef jerky or a protein drink since the frozen food only has around 25g of protein in it.
1:30 p.m. — Need a pick-me-up in the afternoon after long meetings all morning. I go downstairs and get an oat pecan crunch latte — it’s my absolute favorite drink from Starbucks. Use a gift card, so don’t have to pay.
6 p.m. — After work, my husband and I go to AMC and watch Smile 2. We have been AMC passholders for a long time — it costs $24 monthly and we get to watch unlimited movies (pretty much). I opt to get the chicken tenders from the movie theater to hit my protein goal for the day. $10.88
Daily Total: $10.88
Day Three: Wednesday
7 a.m. — My yogurt and cottage cheese mix is getting a little boring but I don’t want to waste any so I add frozen berries and banana to try changing it up a bit.
12 p.m. — Another day in the office. I have the Trader Joe’s butternut squash mac and cheese with extra cheese. It’s still my favorite fall item from Trader Joe’s. Last year they sold out so fast that I decided to stock up this year (but it seems like there’s no shortage this time, thank goodness). It’s super yummy and has more protein than you would think.
1 p.m. — We had a hurricane about 10 days ago that knocked down part of our fence. The repair person is finally able to come out to get it fixed today. $200
5 p.m. — Traffic has been intense lately. I live about five miles from work but it takes 20-40 minutes to get home. It seems like 4 p.m. is the new 5 p.m. where traffic starts building up at 3 p.m. and is full-on at 4 p.m. The minute I open the door and see my dog’s face full of love and affection is the best reward. I pause for at least five minutes for a full face lick.
6 p.m. — We go out with my in-laws for dinner. We budget about $200 to pay for dinner but they pick up the tab — so it evens out with the fence repair cost today. Lucky us!
Daily Total: $200
Day Four: Thursday
7 a.m. — I decide that today is the day I want something different for breakfast so I stop by McDonald’s for a Steak McGriddle. If you have not tried it, the steak option is absolutely the best — plus it contains about 25g of protein. Win-win! $5.49
12 p.m. — Since I already spent money on breakfast and am going out later for dinner, I stick with frozen food for lunch. Thankfully, my work stocks up on snacks so I just grab a handful for later.
6 p.m. — We have tickets for a hockey game tonight so we go out for dinner around the arena right before the game ($80). We get another drink during the game ($20), where we meet a friend by coincidence. $100
10:30 p.m. — Finally heading home, can’t believe I have to get up in seven hours for my training session. Some say it’s bad to watch TV to go to sleep but it’s always been my tradition to watch Friends and drift to sleep with the laugh track.
Daily Total: $105.49
Day Five: Friday
6:30 a.m. — Friday morning is my second training session of the week. Feeling strong to end the week.
11:30 a.m. — We have a cleaning service every two weeks. It really does free up some time during the weekend, whether we decide to be lazy or go do something fun. It also “forces” me to clean up without excuses (because I organize things to make it easier for the ladies), get on a schedule to wash the sheets, and vacuum the couch (which they don’t do).
2 p.m. — This week could not end faster. I get a large client request right at 2 p.m. when I thought I could have an early start to the weekend. Stuck at my desk with my dog not understanding why I can’t just chill like he does all day. Make a tea and get back to it.
6 p.m. — This is an unexpected expense: We find out that the Stone Crab Festival is happening today. To return the treat to my in-laws, we invite them to go with us. It’s also an extra incentive for me because they are donating all the profit to the restaurant workers who were affected by the hurricane. We spend $135 on food and drinks and $65 on souvenir shirts. $200
Daily Total: $200
Day Six: Saturday
8:30 a.m. — My dog is on a three-week grooming schedule. His stinky frito-smelling body needs a bath. I wake up, walk him and then drive him to get him groomed.
9 a.m. — After dropping my dog off for grooming, I go to two different grocery stores to pick up some things to bring to the Halloween party we are going to later tonight, including horseradish chips from Trader Joe’s (they’re an all-time favorite). $80
10 a.m. — I get some supplies for my Halloween costume for later (the costume has to remain a secret, in the interests of anonymity). Very excited for my simple yet very accurate idea. $5
12 p.m. — Brunch with frozen bagels from New York — Gordon Ramsay-style scrambled eggs are the best! The secret is crème fraîche.
6 p.m. — Arrive at our friend’s house. After a year of nagging, my husband has finally done a couple’s costume with me. We’re supposed to play Jackbox all night but instead spend two hours standing in the kitchen catching up. Does anyone else do this? Talking to friends in the kitchen area instead of the living room, just because?
Daily Total: $85
Day Seven: Sunday
8 a.m. — This week really has been a lot (we don’t usually go out multiple times a week), so we get some breakfast sandwiches to go from a place nearby and decide to have a lazy day. $10
12 p.m. — The saying that “you can still spend money when you are at home” is so true. I see that Anthropologie has an extra 40% off sales items event, plus free furniture delivery, and decide that today is the day to clear out my wish list. I get the fall candles that were sale-on-sale, and the love seat I’ve been eyeing for over a year now. Time to move some money out of my personal savings account. $2,500
6 p.m. — Feeling poor after the big midday purchase. We enjoy whatever food we have in the fridge and call it a day.
Daily Total: $2,510
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
