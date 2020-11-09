Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I think my comfortable upbringing has given me some bad spending habits that I still carry with me even though my salary does not necessarily always allow for it. I don't have credit card debt, but my savings always takes the hit. What worries me most is my student loans. I'm on year one of a ten-year track for Public Interest Loan Forgiveness, and as long as I make minimum payments on my loans for ten years while working for a non-profit or the government, the balance will be forgiven. But I'm nervous that the program will go away before the tenth year comes, or some other unforeseeable thing happens and I'm stuck with hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay back on my public interest salary. I've spoken with representatives from my loan management company who have told me the requirements and I've done lots of research and filled out the necessary forms, so fingers crossed it all goes accordingly.