4:30 p.m. — My work day is over! A former client from my nonprofit social work days reached out recently and said she's been having a hard time. She asks if we can meet up, so I offer to pick her up and take her out for coffee. She agrees, and we head to Tim Hortons. (Not my favorite, but here in Columbus, there's one on every corner, so it's the quickest option.) I'm nothing if not basic, and order a pumpkin spice iced cappuccino. She orders something loaded with chocolate and extra whipped cream. We get to talking, and my heart aches for her. Life has dealt so many blows to someone so young. Over coffee, I provide her with some potential resources that may help with some of the challenges she's been facing, but it never feels like enough. $7.80