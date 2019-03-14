5 p.m. — After work I grab a snack from home before heading to the tax office. I work at a small firm during tax season to make some extra money. My best friend works there, so it's nice to have mini catch-ups throughout the week with her. I can pop in and out at any time, so it's super convenient, and the people who work there are really nice. I listen to my favorite podcast, Seek Treatment, on the way there and eat some Cheez-Its.