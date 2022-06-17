Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes; my parents were very adamant that I go to college and they were prepared to help pay for it if need be. Both of my parents came from humble upbringings. My dad's family had very little income and a lot of debt and my mom went into foster care as a teenager. Both of them put themselves through college using loans and part-time jobs. As a result, the number one thing they wanted to give my sister and me was a good financial start in the real world. Even though my parents were willing to pay for college, I was able to get both an athletic and academic scholarship to cover my bachelor's degree at a cheap state school. Additionally, I used my employer's tuition program to pay for most of my master's degree. Both my husband and I have never had student loans.