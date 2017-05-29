How To Actually Use Those Credit Card Points

You don't want to fall into either camp. If you're signing up for a card for the first time or are looking into a new one, Frankel says to consider where you would be most likely to actually spend rewards — and be realistic. There's no one-size-fits-all card, but there is a difference between how you imagine you'd like to spend your money and how you actually spend your money. If you travel a lot, for work or for fun, you may want to sign up for a travel rewards card. But if it's not so easy for you to slip away, don't get a credit card with great travel perks just because it's fun to fantasize. Instead, consider a rewards card that emphasizes categories like gasoline and groceries.