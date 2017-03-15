When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
If you're anything like me, you're perpetually five to 10 minutes late for just about everything. I've had to fix my hair on a crowded J train (in my front-facing camera, nonetheless) way too many times than I'd like to admit. That's why head wraps are so clutch. You get to protect your curls from heat and other harsh elements for a day, and let your accessories do all the talking, too. Watch the video above to see how to create this chic turban.
Advertisement
Step 1: Place a long, rectangular scarf on the center of your head.
Step 2: Cross both ends in the back.
Step 3: Bring the twisted ends forward.
Step 4: Take those ends and wrap them around your crown, switching sides again and crossing them over.
Step 5: Tuck the ends to secure.
Advertisement