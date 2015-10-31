Close your eyes and take a deep breath. Now, picture your perfect hair day: We think it's safe to wager that most of you are envisioning the way you look after walking out of the salon with a mood-enhancing blowout. And whether your preferred style is stick-straight or smooth waves, it's amazing how eliminating frizz and tweaking your texture can transform your look.
"It is not always about reinventing the wheel, but mastering a texture change," says Harry Josh, John Frieda International creative consultant. "It can make your hair look completely fresh and completely different and reinvented every day." Trust us, Josh knows his stuff — he's the man behind Gisele's signature waves (more on that to come) and our most recent tutorials for curls and undercuts.
So instead of showing you the new haircut you need to get or the artsy braid you'll try only once, we had Josh teach us how you can easily style three looks that are likely on your mental mood board — with the help of a few basic tools you probably already own. Ahead, how to master a blowdryer, a curling iron, and a flat iron to create hair-down looks you'll actually rock on the regular, plus styling tips you'll use for years to come.
