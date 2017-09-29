Nodding Off At Work? Read These 5 Tips

5. Work It Out: Not everyone is a fan of exercising midday, then going back to work. For one thing, it can require a lot of extra packing: a nearby gym to visit, a change of clothes, space to stash those clothes, a place to shower if you work up a sweat, and time during the day to make it happen in the first place. If all of those factors align, though, working out at some point during the stay could help stave off workday sleepiness. Whether you take a meditative class that is rejuvenating, or a more cardio-heavy workout that gives you a boost, getting a break before you finish things out might help you avoid crashing.