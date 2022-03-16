JB: “There are four main branches of astrology. The one that is most popular today is natal astrology, which is studying the birth charts of people as individuals and all the things that make them who they are and all that kind of stuff. There's also mundane astrology, which is about the astrology of the world or world events, the state of the world, politics, economy, agriculture, weather, all kinds of natural phenomena all fall in mundane astrology. There is horary astrology, and that is talking about being able to ask a specific question and using the chart for that particular question when you asked it, so making a birth chart for the question and being able to use that chart to essentially answer it. People use it a lot for 'Will I get married? Is he cheating on me? Where are my lost keys?' Or things like that. And then the last one is election astrology, which is basically studying when is the best moment in time to initiate a project or an event. For example, I just had a client who was looking for a wedding date and I had to look through various charts and compare and contrast against hers and her to-be spouse using astrology to pick the perfect date for their wedding. But there's rules and regulations for all that to happen.”