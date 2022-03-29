JB: “The sun, the moon and the rising are kind of the three legs of your chart. They're the most sensitive portions of the chart, more or less so the sun represents your ego what you're here for. So, for example, a Sagittarius Sun like myself might be here for venture or travel or education inspiration versus someone who is maybe a Taurus sun might be here for a more epicurean experience that's more artistic or food oriented or pleasure oriented for example. The Moon typically talks about our emotional needs. It's more of a soul connected point. A lot of people will peg you for your moon sign versus your sun side because it's kind of like your heart: your emotional needs, what you need to feel safe, how you want to be nurtured. And then the ascendant, or the rising sign, this is when the clock stopped on the day of your birth and said, 'This is it.' And that ascendant is talking about what you might look like physically. It can also talk about your motivations and what makes you an individual and what is driving you or your objective in life. So those three together give a lot of information about what a person needs to feel content in life, but there's a lot more behind that too.”