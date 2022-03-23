How Tarot & Astrology Helped Me Catch My Cheating Ex

The horary chart reading pointed strongly toward the fact that my partner was at least flirting with someone else, and the appearance of the 3 of Cups was another red flag for infidelity. Usually, that card is positive, but I couldn’t help but feel that there was a third party involved in the split the tarot cards seemed to be foreshadowing. After asking my colleagues to weigh in on the meaning of the card, I became even more convinced that there was someone else outside of our relationship influencing this breakup. After all, on the card, there are three people dancing; two of their eyes are locked together, while the third person is unaware of what’s going on.