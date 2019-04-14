So I decided to seek some help. My co-worker Meghal offered to help me go through all my stuff and organize it, and I (warily) took her up on it. Before we started, I kept telling Meghal, “It’s a mess down there.” But as we started pulling things out, I started to realize how much of a mess it truly was. Turns out, I’d been hoarding beauty products — and the extent of it wasn’t apparent until it was all out in the open. We were shook by everything we had to go through, and I was embarrassed at how much stuff I had been holding onto, thinking it was important or valuable. The next day I canceled my Sephora Play box (sorry Sephora I love you but I can’t use all those samples in a month) and started curtailing my shopping habits.