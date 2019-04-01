Over the two years living in our apartment together, the giant walk-in closet of my dreams had gotten out of hand. You could barely even walk, let alone stand, in there. Piles of shoes, tote bags, and over 50 baseball caps took over the entire space. My precious clothes ended up rolled up into balls on the top shelf, because it was easier for my 4'11 self to throw them up there rather than folding them nicely. We both knew we had to clean the closet so that it could be more accessible for both of us, but neither of us had taken the initiative to do it. It became easier to just throw sweatshirts up on shelves without folding or caring what they looked like.