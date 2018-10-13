Here's What Really Goes Into Your Favorite Organic Cookies

When it comes to dessert, it's more often than not a choice between something with questionable ingredients that will satisfy your sweet tooth or something made with simple, natural ingredients that tastes like cardboard. Enter: Emmy’s Organics. Inspired by the company's mission to create clean (and delicious) desserts, we partnered with Cotton to take you behind the scenes of Emmy's solar- and wind-powered factory for an episode of How Stuff Is Made. Watch the video above for an exclusive look at how the company’s beloved Dark Cacao Coconut Cookies come about, including the surprising amount of thought (and flavor) that goes into these unique confections.
