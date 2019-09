Your scalp is the birthplace of new hair follicles, and your roots are responsible for giving your look volume and making it last. Because it has this power, it's important to pay attention to this area as soon as you get out of the shower. Ricky Pennisi, founder of RICI products for curly hai r , recommends starting your styling routine with a product specifically made for this section of your hair.“I put a root-booster [he recommends ColorProof’s LiftIt Foam Mousse ] on [clients], and work on getting the roots dry first because the ends are going to dry quicker on their own,” Pennisi explains. “You know how when you let your hair dry on its own, you’re going to get that really weird, fuzzy puffiness? You want to control that from the beginning."Dry roots are also crucial to maintaining the longevity of a style, because if they're still damp when you finish, your whole look will collapse. After applying product, Pennisi says to lift your hair at the roots with your hands and blowdry them directly. Then, use a round brush to set your roots by grabbing the hair with the brush and applying heat from the blowdryer for a few extra seconds. Let that area cool, and work your way down to the ends with the dryer.If you're going for a voluminous look, David Mallett — the man behind the tresses of Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Naomi Campbell — suggests adding a bit of product, like mousse, to the roots post-blowdry as well. “We also do a bit of root-lift after a blowdry to reinforce hair movement,” says Mallett. “We’re doing a lot of 1980s perm looks at the moment. The Jim Morrison look with curls around the face — very bohemian and cool.”Not all products are good for the roots, though. This is where hair gets greasiest, so you want to avoid over-applying and steer clear of anything too moisturizing or oily. If the roots are looking a little oily and you’re styling your hair dry, Mallett suggests spritzing on a little dry shampoo to soak up the grease.