Megan Martin
Body
Hangovers — Here's What You're Doing Wrong
Megan Martin
Jun 29, 2016
Hair
Spend Less Time On Your Hair, More Time In Bed
Megan Martin
Nov 3, 2015
Hair
Where You Apply Product On Your Hair Really Matters
Megan Martin
Oct 21, 2015
Beauty
15 Of Beyoncé's Most Beautiful (And Influential) Moments
Beyoncé. She’s beautiful, talented, uber-famous, and ultra-adored. It is without question that she lives up to the monicker Queen Bey. Although she
by
Megan Martin
Hair
Look Good Coming Out Of The Ocean, Pool, Or Lake
The dog days of summer are upon us. They’re hot, sticky, and they beg for us to spend as much time submerged in water as possible — whether it's a
by
Megan Martin
Celebrity Beauty
Pro Surfers Share Their Beach-Beauty Secrets
We've sought out beauty tips from touring musicians, flight attendants, and fitness pros. But as we continue to hit the beach all season long, we've
by
Megan Martin
Skin Care
My Gyno Made Me Swear Off Waxing — Here's Why
In my mid-twenties, I got my first bikini wax. About six weeks after that, I got my first Brazilian. I remember the odd feeling of leaving that
by
Megan Martin
Hair
Poolside, Beachside, Deckside ’Dos Done Celebrity Style
With summer’s 'round-the-clock heat and the constant desire to be in or at least near some body of water, it’s time to switch gears with how we handle
by
Megan Martin
Hair
So You Want To Grow Out Your Pixie Cut? Read This First
I’ll never forget the day I decided to chop off all my hair. It was hot. It was summer. I was sitting on a stool in my friend and hairstylist Marcel
by
Megan Martin
Skin Care
Planes, Trains, & Automobiles: How To Take Care Of Your Skin On T...
You’re heading on your dream summer vacation (or just visiting the 'rents), but first, you've got to pack — and deciding which beauty products to
by
Megan Martin
