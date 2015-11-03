It's not quite glove weather yet — but the days are shorter, the temps are dropping, and winter is rapidly approaching. While cold weather absolutely has its charms, leaving the house with wet hair is not one of them. This time of year, a morning shower should mean a morning blowdry as well.



What about sleeping in, you say? We know the snooze button is your friend. So we've gathered some tips and tricks that will help expedite your DIY blowout and let you leave the house with a dry head of hair, yet still savor some extra minutes in bed. We talked to some of the best stylists in the business to find out the tools, products, and techniques that will accelerate your drying time and make your hair look better in the process.

