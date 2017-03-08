Ever made a crepe? If the answer is no, then the mere idea of whipping up a batch may seem daunting. But don't let their delicate forms fool you, they're actually quite easy to make — plus endlessly customizable on the fillings and toppings front. And, contrary to popular belief, you don't actually need a special crepe pan for cooking (any old frying pan will do). All that truly matters is the consistency of your batter, the amount of batter added to the pan, and finally the even coating of that batter to the pan's bottom. Once those bases are covered, just let them brown, slide around, and flip to finish.
If you're feeling a bit more confident, scroll on to become a crepe-making master with a little help from Pinterest's top ten sweet and savory stunners.
A classic recipe to boost your crepe-confidence.
Who better to teach you the crepe ABCs than Julia Child?
Cannoli crepes just make a whole lot of sweet sense (for breakfast or dessert, really).
Whip up a batch of these savory ham and egg crepes for breakfast success.
Who needs red velvet cupcakes, when you can have the crepe form?
Serve these savory spinach, artichoke, and brie crepes as a cocktail party appetizer.
Banana pancakes 2.0.
These crepes involve a warm blueberry sauce and a honey-whipped cream filling.
Brighten your mornings with these lemon crepes stuffed with a sweet raspberry filling.
A truly sweet and savory combo, not for the faint of heart: ham, cheesy, and turkey all rolled together and topped with jam and powdered sugar.
