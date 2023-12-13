Now, at 35 years old, Jones’ 2024 goals are to eliminate her credit card balances and to improve her credit score, so she can be in “a better place financially.” This comes after a couple of trips she took this year, and while those experiences were fun, they came with expenses. Trips aside, subscription and streaming services also add up quickly, along with the temptation to tap her favorite app for a quick, convenient bite to eat. “There was a time when I was [ordering] breakfast, lunch, and dinner a few times a week. I calculated it and it was a good [chunk] out of my budget every month,” she says in disbelief.