20 Tiny Interview Moves That Will Help You Get The Job

Anna Davies
A soon as you walk into a hiring manager's office, you know you're being judged. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. A job interview exists so a hiring manager can suss out the things that just don't come across in a résumé, from how you manage your time to how you will present yourself to clients. And since the hiring manager already knows a little bit about your professional experience, the interview is the ideal time for them to, yes, judge some of the skills that don't easily translate in a cover letter.

Here, we had hiring managers and recruiters spill on the things they love to see when they meet potential candidates — and the stuff that rubs them the wrong way. Click through and make some mental notes so you can rock your next interview with confidence.

