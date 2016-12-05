A soon as you walk into a hiring manager's office, you know you're being judged. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. A job interview exists so a hiring manager can suss out the things that just don't come across in a résumé, from how you manage your time to how you will present yourself to clients. And since the hiring manager already knows a little bit about your professional experience, the interview is the ideal time for them to, yes, judge some of the skills that don't easily translate in a cover letter.
Here, we had hiring managers and recruiters spill on the things they love to see when they meet potential candidates — and the stuff that rubs them the wrong way. Click through and make some mental notes so you can rock your next interview with confidence.
Here, we had hiring managers and recruiters spill on the things they love to see when they meet potential candidates — and the stuff that rubs them the wrong way. Click through and make some mental notes so you can rock your next interview with confidence.