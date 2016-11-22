If our ever-growing stash of lip balms, pocket-size hand creams, and cuticle oils are any proof, it's safe to say we have a thing for moisturizing — and our hair is no exception. From thick masks and creamy leave-ins to light sprays, we've tried (and collected) them all. Some were moderate successes, others total fails. That's because, unlike the products we use on our hands and lips, the best ingredients for our strands are entirely dependent on our hair types. And despite what that chic packaging might tell you, even the fanciest product can add too much weight, kill shine, or cause frizz if it's not right for you.
So with our upcoming winter beauty woes (read: parched everything) in mind, we partnered with SheaMoisture and two top dermatologists, Dr. Jeanine Downie and Dr. Melissa Piliang, to help us find the most effective moisturizers for every hair type — from thin and fragile to kinky curly. And while it'd be easy to say the first step to healthier, hydrated hair is putting down that flat iron and cutting out the coloring, that's not everyone's cup of tea. So for you lovers of heat tools and highlights, fear not: We've got you covered, too. Click ahead to find your hair's new BFF (and finally pare back that towering stack of products in your shower). Happy hydrating!
So with our upcoming winter beauty woes (read: parched everything) in mind, we partnered with SheaMoisture and two top dermatologists, Dr. Jeanine Downie and Dr. Melissa Piliang, to help us find the most effective moisturizers for every hair type — from thin and fragile to kinky curly. And while it'd be easy to say the first step to healthier, hydrated hair is putting down that flat iron and cutting out the coloring, that's not everyone's cup of tea. So for you lovers of heat tools and highlights, fear not: We've got you covered, too. Click ahead to find your hair's new BFF (and finally pare back that towering stack of products in your shower). Happy hydrating!