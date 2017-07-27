Use Mosquito Netting

It's wise to invest in mosquito netting, and they can be made from cotton, polyester or nylon. According to Houzz contributor Sara Rivka Dahan, a mesh size of 1.2 millimeters is more than enough to block mosquitos, but you'll need a smaller mesh of 0.6 millimeters to stop very small insects. Insect repelling abilities aside, the netting can also add a light and decorative touch to your home: "Consider dip-dying the ends for some added drama," she says.