While no one welcomes a breakout, seeing a zit crop up after a string of late nights or going to sleep with makeup on makes a certain amount of sense. But developing chest acne from proper adulting — like working out or wearing fitted clothing in the winter (duh!) — feels far from fair. According to Miami-based dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy , MD, clinical associate professor of dermatology at the University of Miami, simple things like that can lead to an acne flare-ups on the chest. It doesn’t mean you have to drop the healthy habits: According to the derm, there are a host of little tweaks — both for prevention and treatment — to help clear skin on the chest.