Take a week or so off your standard “real job" hunting routine, and instead take some time to picture that fulfilling and attainable work life that will one day be yours. What will your day look like? What will you spend your time thinking about and doing? Who will your coworkers be? Let yourself get lost daydreaming the possibilities, be honest with yourself, and stay open to the fact that your concept of "fulfilling work” may have evolved in surprising ways. Once you have a clear sense of what your ideal job is, reverse-engineer the steps it will take to get there… and start taking them! Yes, it may mean investing additional time, effort, and resources but if you have a clear, exciting picture of your destination, getting there becomes a labor of love, instead of a wall to bang your head against.