Things you don’t want to include in your nightly ritual: caffeine, spicy food, loud music, aerobic activities. A less obvious suggestion: “Avoid doing ‘awake activities’ in bed,” says Dr. Zammit. “Sometimes people will associate being in bed with all of these awake activities, and then they just turn the light out and expect that the bed will be associated with sleep. It’s important for people who are having trouble sleeping to engage in activity outside the bedroom, so when they get into the bedroom, it’s really associated with sleep.”