Should You Really Pop Your Dislocated Shoulder Back In Yourself?

That's why it's important to act quickly: It won't stop hurting unbearably until you fix it. But that doesn't mean you should go ahead and try to shove your shoulder back in place. Unless you're out in the wilderness, you should leave treating your dislocated shoulder to a medical professional. Popping your shoulder back together (technical term: "reducing") is mainly "a matter of relaxing the muscles," Dr. Tedeschi says, "because the rotator cuff has to stretch even more to let [the bone] back in." The longer you leave it, the more tense the muscles get and the more difficult — and painful — it is to get the bone back where it needs to be. That said, Dr. Tedeschi tells us there are plenty of pain management options available at the ER to make the process as comfortable as possible.