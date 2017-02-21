Ask any hairstylist and they'll tell you this: Properly conditioning your hair is not a one size fits all endeavor. In fact, those with curly or textured hair might find that slapping on a mask or deep conditioner in the shower rarely yields the kind of health-boosting results you desire. What you may not know is that understanding your hair's porosity just may be the secret to softer, shinier, more voluminous, and all around healthier strands.