

Chopping onions is the worst. The problem is two-fold. First, they make us cry. And second, unless you're a dicing pro, it can be really tough to get all of those pieces to be equal sizes. That's where this hack comes in.



It sounds strange, but if you struggle with getting your onion prep done quickly, you can follow the instructions in the above video and use a hair pick to get perfectly even slices or a small dice. Just remember the pick should have metal prongs instead of plastic ones so you can easily stick it into the onion. We're still not sure exactly how we feel about this trick, but if it keeps our crying time down to a minimum, then we're on board.