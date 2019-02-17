To make the octopus:

1. Clean the octopus with water. Remove the black bits from the head and the beak from the mouth. Leave the eyes, as this will keep the tentacles attached to the head.

2. In a large pot, heat up some olive oil and sauté the onion, garlic, and ginger for about . 2 minutes.

3. Add the cilantro, peppercorns, and apple cider vinegar. Bring up to temperature, then enough water to fill the pot more than halfway. Bring the water to a boil.

4. Once boiling, carefully add the clean octopus to the pot. The water should cover the octopus but not overflow. Simmer until tender. This will take about 20 minutes per kilo.

5. Check to see if a toothpick or fork slides easily into the octopus. If yes, your octopus is ready. Remove from heat, and let sit in juices for a minute or two before removing and letting it cool down.