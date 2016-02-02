If you're cooking bacon in a pan, you're doing it wrong. I know that's a pretty intense statement to make. And I, too, used to cook my bacon in a pan, a few painstaking pieces at a time.
Then, something amazing happened. I saw Ina Garten do it on TV, IN THE OVEN. At first I was skeptical. Would it still get crispy? Would it burn to a crisp?
But as you can see in the video above, cooking your porky breakfast side in the oven is actually WAY easier than doing it on the stove. It eliminates the mess, the time — and every single piece comes out perfectly cooked. Plus, if you line your baking sheet with aluminum foil, you won't even have to deal with the bacon grease. Trust us, try it once and you'll be a roasted-bacon convert for life.
Advertisement