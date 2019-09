This handy tip from The Kitchn utilizes the two most commonly-found items in your kitchen: Vinegar and olive oil. Spray a generous amount of vinegar over your appliance and wipe it down with a paper towel or dish cloth. Then, add a droplets of oil on your cloth and wipe over the steel surface in the opposite direction of the grain — the horizontal or vertical "scratches" on the finish. This two-step polishing trick will leave your wares looking as good as the day you purchased them.