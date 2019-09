Unfortunately, no amount of aggressive scrubbing and wringing will be able to eliminate these pathogens. One well-known household remedy suggests that microwaving your soaked sponge on a full setting for two minutes is an easy method to keep sponge germs at bay. This disinfecting method has been much disputed in recent years: Certain medical journals have claimed that it effectively eliminates 99% of bacteria , but there's a risk of overheating the appliance if the sponge is not wet enough. Obviously, this is an ill-advised approached for metal sponges.