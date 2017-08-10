How To Take Good Care Of Your Hardwood Floors

DO: Clean Often

Dirt and dust show up faster on hardwood than on carpet, so you’ll need to frequently sweep and dry mop to keep the floor looking clean. Shoes, furniture, and rambunctious kids and pets can also scratch the floor, forcing you to eventually refinish it. "We always recommend keeping a mat at the entrance to your home and asking guests to remove their shoes to keep dirt to a minimum," says White. "You should also vacuum and sweep the floor every now and then to prevent dirt from building up and scratching the wood."