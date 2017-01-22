5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

If you already gave up on your resolutions, don't stress. Check out this guided meditation instead to help you tune into your goals and set yourself up for success — without judging yourself. Longer workouts aren't always better. In fact, according to a new study, shorter bouts of HIIT may be more effective than ones including more than two sets of sprints. (Shape) If you're having problems staying asleep these days, take note of these five snack ideas. They could help you snooze with ease. Work out some of your post-inauguration stress with this five-minute boxing workout. (Well + Good) And if you're feeling a little ragged, take a page of out of this SoulCycle instructor's handbook and give yourself permission to take a nap! The teddy bear is optional but highly recommended. (Women's Health)
