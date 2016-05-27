9 Mesmerizing GIFs That Show How Foods Are REALLY Made

There is something about seeing the behind-the-scenes processes of how certain foods are made that is absolutely fascinating. Especially when you can watch a machine make thousands and thousands of ice cream cones, pancakes, sprinkles, and more in just minutes. In fact, the Science Channel has a whole show dedicated to the subject called How it's Made. It covers everything from toaster pastries to tequila to toothpicks, and plenty of non-food related items, too.
To celebrate the show's return on Memorial Day, the Science Channel shared nine totally transfixing food GIFs with us. Let's just say we previously had no earthly idea how regular sprinkles ended up looking like rainbows.
