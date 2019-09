Orders up to $500 carry a $1.20 fee and those between $500.01 and $1,000 have a $1.60 fee. (Money orders issues by military facilities have a $0.40 fee.) But the cost of a money order and accompanying fees can change depending on the seller — and there are many places they can be purchased , from Western Union, to CVS, K-Mart, Safeway, 7-Eleven, and more. Banks and credit unions also sell them (for much higher fees, $5 to $10).